In 2026 Ampere Magnus or Fidato Evtech Cutie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Ampere Magnus Price starts at Rs. 65,990 (last recorded price) whereas the Fidato Evtech Cutie Price starts at Rs. 70,300 (ex-showroom price). The range of Magnus up to 45-75 km/charge and the Cutie has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge. Ampere offers the Magnus in 8 colours.
Magnus vs Cutie Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Magnus
|Cutie
|Brand
|Ampere
|Fidato Evtech
|Price
|₹ 65,990
|₹ 70,300
|Range
|45-75 km/charge
|60-70 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|60 V
|1.5 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.