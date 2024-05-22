|Battery Capacity
|0.36 kWh
|Max Speed
|25 kmph
|Range
|80-110 km
|Charging time
|4-5 Hrs.
Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus price starts at ₹ 95,605 .
₹95,605*
25 Kmph
80-110 Km
|Body Type
|Electric Bikes,Scooter
|Battery Capacity
|0.36 kWh
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|80-110 km
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hrs.
|Model Name
Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus
|GT Force One Plus Pro
|Vida V1
|PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro
|Ola Electric S1 X
|Bounce Infinity E1
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
₹95,605
₹76,555
₹97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
₹99,999
₹89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
₹93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
|Expert Ratings
-
-
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
-
-
|Battery Capacity
0.36 kWh
2.5 kWh
3.44-3.94 kWh
3 kWh
2-3 kWh
1.9 Kwh
|Range
80-110 km
110 km
100-110 km
150 Km
95-151 km
85 km
|Fuel Type
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
Electric
|Transmission
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price