Which is the top variant of Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus? Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus comes in a single variant which is the STD.

What are the key specifications of the Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus? The Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus is equipped with a robust motor with a power range of 80-110 km, it has a charging time of 4-5 Hrs and a battery capacity of 0.36 kWh providing efficient and powerful performance.

How many variants does the Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus have, and what is the price range? The Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus offers a single variant. The variant, STD is priced at Rs. 95,605 (ex-showroom).

What are the fuel options available for Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus? The Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus is an electric scooter, powered by a high-capacity 0.36 kWh battery. It offers an impressive range of 80-110 km on a single charge.