Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus comes with Automatic transmission. The price of EasyGo Plus starts at Rs. 95,605 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment in the Indian market.
Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus price starts at ₹ 95,605 and goes up to ₹ 95,605 (Ex-showroom). Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus comes in 1 variants. Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus's top variant is STD.
₹95,605*
25 Kmph
80-110 Km
*Ex-showroom price
