Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus
Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus Right View
Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus Headlight View
Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus Model Name View
Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus Disc Break View
Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus Footspace View
Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus Specifications

Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus starting price is Rs. 95,605 in India. Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus is available in 1 variant
95,605* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus Specs

Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus comes with Automatic transmission. The price of EasyGo Plus starts at Rs. 95,605 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus sits in the Electric Bikes,Scooter segment

Fidato Evtech EasyGo Plus Specifications and Features

STD
Height
1130 mm
Length
1920 mm
Width
690 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-12 Rear :-90/100-12
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Range
80-110 km
Max Speed
25 kmph
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Fuel Type
Electric
Emission Type
Bs6
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
USB Charging Port
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4-5 Hrs.
Charging at Home
Yes
Battery Warranty
3 Years or 20,000 Km
Battery Capacity
0.36 kWh
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

