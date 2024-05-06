HT Auto
HomeNew BikesFidato EvtechCutieOn Road Price in Bangalore

Fidato Evtech Cutie On Road Price in Bangalore

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Fidato Evtech Cutie Front Right View
1/11
Fidato Evtech Cutie Left View
2/11
Fidato Evtech Cutie Headlight View
3/11
Fidato Evtech Cutie Footspace View
4/11
Fidato Evtech Cutie Front Tyre View
5/11
Fidato Evtech Cutie Ignition Start Key View
View all Images
6/11
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
54,600*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Cutie Price in Bangalore

Fidato Evtech Cutie on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 58,850. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Fidato Evtech Cutie STD₹ 58,850
...Read More

Fidato Evtech Cutie Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹ 58,850*On-Road Price
45 Kmph
60-70 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
54,600
Insurance
4,250
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bangalore)
58,850
EMI@1,265/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Fidato Evtech Cutie Alternatives

Yulu Wynn

Yulu Wynn

55,555
Check Latest Offers
Wynn Price in Bangalore
Ampere Magnus

Ampere Magnus

49,999 - 65,990
Check Latest Offers
Magnus Price in Bangalore
Okinawa R30

Okinawa R30

58,992
Check Latest Offers
R30 Price in Bangalore
Hero Electric Flash

Hero Electric Flash

59,640
Check Latest Offers
Flash Price in Bangalore
BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV

BattRE Electric Mobility BattRE Electric LoEV

59,900
Check Latest Offers
BattRE Electric LoEV Price in Bangalore
Okinawa Lite

Okinawa Lite

63,990
Check Latest Offers
Lite Price in Bangalore

Popular Fidato Evtech Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Fidato Evtech Bikes

    News

    Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director - Bajaj Auto has revealed plans to bring major updates to the Dominar brand with a refurbish planned soon
    Have plans to refurbish the Dominar brand: Rakesh Sharma, Bajaj Auto
    6 May 2024
    Unlike previous iterations, the design patents reveal significant changes, suggesting that this motorcycle could be positioned as an entirely new product rather than a mere variant of the CB350.
    Honda 2Wheelers files new design patents based on CB350. Could be new Scrambler
    6 May 2024
    The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is the first of the new models planned to carry the new 'Z' suffix
    More bikes planned under new ‘Z’ brand starting with the Pulsar NS400Z: Bajaj
    4 May 2024
    Image used for representational purposes only.
    First Bajaj CNG motorcycle to be launched on June 18
    3 May 2024
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z shares its engine with the Bajaj Dominar 400.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched in India, priced at 1.85 lakh
    3 May 2024
    View all
      News

    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
    3 May 2024
    Mahindra XUV 3XO prices start from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.49 lakh for the MX1 variant and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.49 lakh for the AX7L with petrol motor and automatic transmission.
    Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style?
    2 May 2024
    Force Motors has introduced the three door and five door versions of the Gurkha SUV with several updates including its design and features. It will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Mahindra Thar in the lifestyle SUV category.
    2024 Force Gurkha review: More desirable than Mahindra Thar, Maruti Jimny?
    29 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
    15 Apr 2024
    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    View all
     

    Top Electric Bikes

    View allPopular Electric Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

    1.85 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor

    1.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ampere Nexus

    Ampere Nexus

    1.1 - 1.2 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

    2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    Hero Lectro Muv-E

    61,999
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Harley-Davidson X440

    Harley-Davidson X440

    2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Ronin

    TVS Ronin

    1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Everve Motors Everve EF1

    Everve Motors Everve EF1

    90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details
    Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

    Aftek Motors Aftek Zontes

    1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    CFMoto 250NK

    CFMoto 250NK

    1.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha RX 100

    Yamaha RX 100

    1 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details