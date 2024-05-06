Fidato Evtech Cutie on road price in Pune starts from Rs. 58,850.
Visit your nearest
Visit your nearest
Fidato Evtech Cutie dealers and showrooms in Pune for best offers.
Fidato Evtech Cutie on road price breakup in Pune includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Fidato Evtech Cutie is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in Pune, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in Pune and Okinawa R30 starting at Rs. 58,992 in Pune.
Variants On-Road Price Fidato Evtech Cutie STD ₹ 58,850
