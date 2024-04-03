HT Auto
Fidato Evtech 21 On Road Price in Chennai

Fidato Evtech 21 Front Right View
1/11
Fidato Evtech 21 Right View
2/11
Fidato Evtech 21 Headlight View
3/11
Fidato Evtech 21 Footspace View
4/11
Fidato Evtech 21 Front Tyre View
5/11
Fidato Evtech 21 Ignition Start Key View
6/11
89,199*
*On-Road Price
Chennai
21 Price in Chennai

Fidato Evtech 21 on road price in Chennai starts from Rs. 93,550. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Fidato Evtech 21 STD₹ 93,550
...Read More

Fidato Evtech 21 Variant Wise Price List in Chennai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹ 93,549*On-Road Price
80-110 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
89,199
Insurance
4,350
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Chennai)
93,549
EMI@2,011/mo
Fidato Evtech 21 Alternatives

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

99,999
EPluto 7G Pro Price in Chennai
Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
S1 X Price in Chennai
UPCOMING
Everve Motors Everve EF1

Everve Motors Everve EF1

90,000 Onwards
Bounce Infinity E1

Bounce Infinity E1

93,386 - 1.05 Lakhs
E1 Price in Chennai
Okinawa PraisePro

Okinawa PraisePro

76,848
PraisePro Price in Chennai
Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

Amo Mobility Jaunty-3W

75,499
Jaunty-3W Price in Chennai

