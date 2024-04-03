Suzuki two-wheeler volumes jump 21% in FY2024, clocks highest-ever annual sales

Suzuki Motorcycle India announced its sales for FY2024 and the company registered a 21 per cent growth in the previous financial year. The two-wheeler giant sold 11,33,902 units between March 2023 and April 2024, as against 938,371 units sold during the same period in FY2023, recording its highest annual sales ever.

Out of the nearly 11.34 lakh units sold last fiscal, Suzuki’s domestic sales stood at 921,009 units in FY2024, growing by 26 per cent over 730,756 units sold in FY2023. Exports stood at 212,893 units, growing by 3 per cent when compared to 207,615 units sold in the 2022-23 financial year.

Suzuki's scooter range continues to dominate its two-wheeler sales, followed by 150 cc and above mass-market motorcycles

Suzuki’s monthly sales in March 2024 remained in the green with a 6.2 per cent growth year-on-year. The company sold 103,669 units last month, as against 97,584 units in March 2023. Domestic sales in March stood at 86,164 units, registering an 18 per cent growth over 73,069 units sold in March 2023. Exports stood at 17,505 units last month, down by 28.59 per cent over 24,515 units shipped overseas in March 2023.

Speaking about the sales, Kenichi Umeda, Managing Director - Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “We are extremely thankful to all our customers, dealer partners, suppliers and SMIPL team members for their support in achieving the highest ever sales in FY2023-24. SMIPL’s performance in FY2023-24 showcases the immense trust and confidence that customers have shown in Suzuki two-wheelers. As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings, we look forward to further strengthening our position in the Indian two-wheeler market."

Suzuki’s majority of sales come from its scooter range comprising the Access, Burgman Street and Avenis scooters. The Gixxer 155 and Gixxer 250 series follow, while premium motorcycles including the Hayabusa and Katana bring in a handful of numbers. The Japanese two-wheeler maker recently launched the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE in the country, bringing the middleweight adventure tourer at a competitive price of ₹10.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

