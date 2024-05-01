Hyundai India' SUV lineup drives strong sales surge in April. Check details

Hyundai Motor India has reported robust sales figures for April 2024, riding on the success of its SUV lineup. The total sales for the month reached 63,701 units, comprising 50,201 units in domestic sales and 13,500 units in exports, reflecting a notable year-on-year growth of 9.5 per cent. Tarun Garg, COO of Hyundai Motor India, emphasised the pivotal role played by models such as the Hyundai Creta, Venue, and Exter, which collectively contributed to 67 per cent of the company's domestic sales.

Notably, April witnessed the fourth consecutive month where domestic sales surpassed the 50,000-unit mark, demonstrating a consistent trend of strong performance in the current calendar year. Closing FY 2023-24 on a high note, Hyundai achieved domestic sales of 6.14 lakh units, marking a 8.3 per cent year-on-year growth over the previous fiscal year.

Hyundai's success in the Indian market can be attributed to the surging demand for popular models like the Creta, Alcazar, Ioniq 5, Exter, Aura, and Verna, all of which achieved their highest-ever annual sales figures in the preceding fiscal year. The introduction of a series of new cars further fueled growth for the automaker in India's competitive automotive landscape.

Looking ahead, Hyundai Motor Group is eyeing the Indian market for the launch of its first hybrid cars, slated as early as 2026. Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the group is considering a hybrid sport-utility vehicle similar in size to its bestselling mid-sized Creta SUV. This strategic shift towards hybrid vehicles underscores Hyundai's response to the evolving preferences of Indian consumers, who have shown a growing inclination towards hybrid technology alongside electric vehicles.

Recognising the burgeoning demand for hybrids in India, Hyundai aims to seize the opportunity and establish a strong presence in this segment while awaiting the acceleration of EV adoption.

