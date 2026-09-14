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Tata Punch EV prices hiked by up to 20,000

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 14 Sept 2026, 11:52 am
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Tata Punch EV prices have increased by up to 20,000, with updated prices ranging from 9.79 lakh to 12.99 lakh, alongside 30-kWh and 40-kWh battery options.

Tata Punch EV facelift
Tata Punch EV prices hiked by up to ₹20,000
Tata Punch EV facelift
Tata Punch EV prices hiked by up to ₹20,000
Tata Punch EV
EMI starting at just
₹12,700/ month
Check Eligibility

Indian automaker Tata Motors recently hiked the prices of its micro SUV, the Punch. The electric iteration of the car, the Punch EV, has not been left behind as it gets a price hike of 20,000. The updated prices follow the facelift introduced in February 2026 and place the Punch EV in the 9.79 lakh (ex-showroom) to 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) range.

Tata Punch EV: Variants

The Tata Punch EV is offered in Smart, Adventure and Empowered trims, with six variants available across its 30 kWh and 40 kWh battery configurations. The entry-level Smart and Smart+ variants equipped with the 30 kWh battery have become 10,000 more expensive. In comparison, every variant featuring the larger 40 kWh battery pack has received a 20,000 price increase. This includes the Smart+, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+ S variants.

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Tata Punch EV: Powertrains

The 30-kWh battery version produces 87 bhp and 154 Nm, while the larger 40-kWh battery-equipped model develops 127 bhp with the same 154 Nm of torque. Tata Motors claims driving ranges of 355 km and 468 km, respectively, based on the applicable testing cycle. However, the real-world C75 range for the 40-kWh version is around 355 km.

Also Read : Tata Punch prices hiked by up to 10,000

The Punch EV differs from the petrol-powered Punch through several styling and interior changes, including a closed-off front grille, redesigned air vents, connected lighting elements, and an updated cabin layout, among others. Despite sharing much of its overall design with the ICE-powered version, the electric model does not get rear AC vents.

With its compact dimensions, multiple battery options and competitive claimed range, the Punch EV continues to target buyers seeking an affordable electric SUV for urban and everyday use, despite the latest price increase.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 14 Sept 2026, 11:52 am IST
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