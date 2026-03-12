The Punch EV Smart Plus 40 kWh, featuring a 40 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 468 km, is priced at ₹11.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Punch EV Smart Plus 40 kWh delivers a claimed single-charge range of 468 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Punch EV Smart Plus 40 kWh is available in 7 colour options: Bengal Rouge, Caramel, Fearless Yellow, Oxide, Pristine White, Pure Grey, Supernova Copper.
The Punch EV Smart Plus 40 kWh is powered by a 40 kWh battery pack that allows for 468 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 154 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Punch EV Smart Plus 40 kWh include the Mahindra 3XO EV priced between ₹13.89 Lakhs - 15.46 Lakhs and the Tata Nexon EV priced between ₹12.49 Lakhs - 17.49 Lakhs.
The Punch EV Smart Plus 40 kWh has Phone app, Heater, Find My Car, Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App, Live Traffic Updates On App, Smart Drive Information, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Check Vehicle Status via App, Over The Air (OTA) Updates and Service Reminder Via App.