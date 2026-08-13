In 2026 when choosing between the Tata Punch and Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 5.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart MT, Tata Punch CNG [2021-2026] Price starts at Rs. 7.1 Lakhs (last recorded price) for Pure iCNG. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18 to 20 kmpl mileage. Punch CNG [2021-2026]: 1199 cc engine, 26.99 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Punch vs Punch CNG [2021-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Punch
|Punch cng [2021-2026]
|Brand
|Tata
|Tata
|Price
|₹ 5.59 Lakhs
|₹ 7.1 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18 to 20 kmpl
|26.99 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1199 cc
|1199 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual
|Cylinders
|3
|3