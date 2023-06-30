Are You Thinking About Buying A New Car in India | All Things Auto
Are you thinking about buying a new car in India? That's great! But before you start your hunt, there are a few things you should keep in mind to make sure you get the best value for your money. Here are some tips that might be helpful for you: First and foremost, you should fix your budget. It's important to have a clear idea of how much you can afford to spend on a new car. This will help you narrow down your options and ensure that you get good value for your money. For example, if your budget is around 10 lakh, you can explore cars in the range of Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai i20, and Toyota Glanza.
30 Jun 2023
