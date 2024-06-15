Urban Cruiser Taisor E 1.2 Petrol MT Latest Updates
Urban Cruiser Taisor is a 5 seater SUV which has 12 variants. The price of Urban Cruiser Taisor E 1.2 Petrol MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 8.80 Lakhs.Urban Cruiser Taisor is a 5 seater SUV which has 12 variants. The price of Urban Cruiser Taisor E 1.2 Petrol MT (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 8.80 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of E 1.2 Petrol MT is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.2L Dual Jet, Dual VVT
Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
BootSpace: 308 litres
Mileage of E 1.2 Petrol MT is 21.79 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less