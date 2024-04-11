HT Auto
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Front Left Side
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Rear Left View
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Taillight
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Front Fog Lamp
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Headlight
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Side Mirror Body
6/27

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Specifications

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 7,73,500 in India. It is available in 12 variants, 998 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor mileage is 20.01-28.51 kmpl.
7.74 - 13.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Specs

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes in eleven petrol variant and one CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 20.01-28.51 kmpl kmpl, ...Read More

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Specifications and Features

V 1.0 Petrol AT Dual Tone
Engine Type
1.0L K-Series Turbo
Others
Regenerative Braking
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
147.6 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
99 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
998 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
4.9 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Bootspace
308 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres
Length
3995 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm
Wheelbase
2520 mm
Height
1550 mm
Width
1765 mm
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Analogue
Shift Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
Driver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Headlights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
9 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Interiors
Dual Tone
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Alternatives

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Mahindra XUV 3XO

7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
XUV 3XO Specs
Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

11.39 - 12.49 Lakhs
Bolero Neo Plus Specs
UPCOMING
Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Nexon CNG

9.25 Lakhs Onwards
View similar Cars
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Punch Specs
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.15 Lakhs
Exter Specs
Tata Punch CNG

Tata Punch CNG

7.09 - 9.68 Lakhs
Punch CNG Specs

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor News

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is essentially a rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. This crossover comes as the latest product under the Suzuki-Toyota global agreement for model and technology sharing.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Hyundai Venue: Price & specification comparison
11 Apr 2024
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes as a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and this crossover competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet among others.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Kia Sonet: Which one to choose
11 Apr 2024
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is a rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Tata Nexon: Which one to choose
9 Apr 2024
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes as a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover, which is based on the Baleno premium hatchback.
Planning to buy Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor? Here are the variants explained
8 Apr 2024
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes with few cosmetic changes when compared to the Fronx.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Differences explained
4 Apr 2024
 Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor News

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Variants & Price List

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor price starts at ₹ 7.74 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.04 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes in 12 variants. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor's top variant is V 1.0 Petrol AT Dual Tone.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
E 1.2 Petrol MT
7.74 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
S 1.2 Petrol MT
8.6 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
E 1.2 CNG MT
8.71 Lakhs*
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
S Plus 1.2 Petrol MT
8.99 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
S 1.2 Petrol AMT
9.12 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
S Plus 1.2 Petrol AMT
9.53 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
G 1.0 Petrol MT
10.55 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
V 1.0 Petrol MT
11.47 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
V 1.0 Petrol MT Dual Tone
11.63 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
G 1.0 Petrol AT
11.96 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
V 1.0 Petrol AT
12.88 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
V 1.0 Petrol AT Dual Tone
13.04 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

