Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Specifications

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes in eleven petrol variant and one CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 20.01-28.51 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Urban Cruiser Taisor measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,765 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm. The ground clearance of Urban Cruiser Taisor is 190 mm. A five-seat model, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor price starts at ₹ 7.74 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 13.04 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes in 12 variants. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor's top variant is V 1.0 Petrol AT Dual Tone.
₹7.74 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.6 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.71 Lakhs*
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
₹8.99 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.12 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹9.53 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹10.55 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.47 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.63 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹11.96 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹12.88 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹13.04 Lakhs*
998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
