Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Specifications

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes in eleven petrol variant and one CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 20.01-28.51 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Urban Cruiser Taisor measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,765 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,520 mm. The ground clearance of Urban Cruiser Taisor is 190 mm. A five-seat model, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less