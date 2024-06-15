Urban Cruiser Taisor S 1.2 Petrol AMT Latest Updates
Urban Cruiser Taisor is a 5 seater SUV which has 12 variants. The price of Urban Cruiser Taisor S 1.2 Petrol AMT in Delhi is Rs. 10.36 Lakhs. The fuelUrban Cruiser Taisor is a 5 seater SUV which has 12 variants. The price of Urban Cruiser Taisor S 1.2 Petrol AMT in Delhi is Rs. 10.36 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of S 1.2 Petrol AMT is 37 litres & Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Average Fuel Consumption, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Door Ajar Warning and specs like: