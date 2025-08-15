In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra XUV 3XO and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
XUV 3XO vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xuv 3xo
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 7.54 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.06 to 21.2 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1197 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4