Mahindra XUV 3XO registers over 50,000 bookings within 60 minutes

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 16 May 2024, 09:04 AM
  • Mahindra is offering the XUV 3XO with three engine options and nine variants. The sub-compact SUV comes with some segment first features as well.
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Mahindra XUV 3XO
The price range of the Mahindra XUV 3XO is one of the widest in the segment with the top version nearly double than the base version.

Mahindra and Mahindra have announced that they have received more than 50,000 bookings for its new XUV 3XO sub-4 metre compact SUV within the first 60 minutes of opening bookings. This means that over 833 units were booked each second. The deliveries are slated to start from 26th May. Mahindra says that they have already produced 10,000 units of the XUV 3XO and they have a manufacturing capacity of 9,000 units per month for the sub-compact SUV. Customers can book the XUV 3XO by paying a booking amount of 21,000 online on the website or through authorised dealerships.

Mahindra is offering the XUV 3XO in nine variants. The prices start at 7.49 lakh and go up to 15.49 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The main rivals of the XUV 3XO are the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the upcoming compact SUV from Skoda which is expected to be launched in mid-2025.

Watch: Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style? | Check - Price, Interior, Colours

The homegrown manufacturer will offer the XUV 3XO in three engine options. They are carried forward from the XUV300. So, there is a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, a 1.2-litre turbo petrol with direct-injection engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

As standard, all three engines get a 6-speed manual gearbox whereas it is only the diesel engine that also gets a 6-speed AMT. The petrol engines now come with a new 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV.e9 EV spotted while charging at Tata dealership

Mahindra has added a few segment-first features to the XUV 3XO so that it stays competitive in the segment. It comes with features such as a 360-degree parking camera, dual-zone climate control, steering modes and Level 2 ADAS. Veejay Nakra, President - Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, "We are immensely proud to announce that the XUV 3XO has received 50000 bookings shortly after opening, which is a testament to the trust our customers place in us. Such overwhelming market response reaffirms our commitment to innovation and delivering value beyond expectations. The XUV 3XO is a significant leap towards the future of mobility, designed to deliver 'Everything You Want and More.' We are ready to meet this incredible demand and start delivering the XUV 3XO to our customers."

First Published Date: 16 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST
