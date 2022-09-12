HT Auto
Home Auto Videos Mahindra Xuv400: Key Things You Should Know

Mahindra XUV400: Key things you should know

Mahindra and Mahindra has introduced the XUV400, the first of its new generation electric vehicles, to India. While the launch is still some time away, Mahindra has offered a detailed look into the electric SUV based on the XUV300. Here is all the details you should know.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 12 Sep 2022, 10:39 AM

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl
₹4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Kona Electric (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Kona Electric
cc | Electric | Automatic
₹23.79 - 23.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
First Published Date: 12 Sep 2022, 10:39 AM IST
TAGS: XUV400 Mahindra XUV400 Mahindra and Mahindra Electric car Electric vehicle EVs
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati
The NUR-E 75 claims to be the first locally-produced EV in Pakistan. Image courtesy: Facebook/DICE Foundation)
This ‘Made in Pakistan’ EV has 210-km range, claims to take battery power to all
File photo used for representational purpose only
Driving a foreign-registered car in India? There's big news for you

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Mahindra and Mahindra has shared a teaser video of the XUV400 ahead of its official debut. The video has revealed key details about the exterior design of the XUV400. The electric SUV is based on the standard XUV300 sub-compact SUV and will rival the likes of Tata Nexon EV among others in the electric vehicle segment in India.
In Pics: Mahindra XUV400 design features revealed
The new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the new Hector SUV dominates the redesigned dashboard.
MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Petrol, diesel price unchanged despite 7-month low global oil prices. Here's why
Petrol, diesel price unchanged despite 7-month low global oil prices. Here's why
This $90,000 Jetson electric car is sold out. Check out what's special
This $90,000 Jetson electric car is sold out. Check out what's special
India-made Volkswagen Virtus sedan's exports commence
India-made Volkswagen Virtus sedan's exports commence
WHO issues guidelines for helmet use to reduce road accidents, deaths
WHO issues guidelines for helmet use to reduce road accidents, deaths
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city