Urban Cruiser Taisor G 1.0 Petrol AT Latest Updates
Urban Cruiser Taisor is a 5 seater SUV which has 12 variants. The price of Urban Cruiser Taisor G 1.0 Petrol AT in Delhi is Rs. 13.78 Lakhs. The fuelUrban Cruiser Taisor is a 5 seater SUV which has 12 variants. The price of Urban Cruiser Taisor G 1.0 Petrol AT in Delhi is Rs. 13.78 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of G 1.0 Petrol AT is 37 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Heater and specs like: