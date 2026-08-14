In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Price starts at Rs. 7.76 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E 1.2 Petrol MT. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Taisor: 998 cc engine, 20.01 to 28.51 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs Urban Cruiser Taisor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo plus
|Urban cruiser taisor
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|₹ 7.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|20.01 to 28.51 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|998 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|4