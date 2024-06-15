HT Auto

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor E 1.2 CNG MT

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Front Left Side
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Rear Left View
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Taillight
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Front Fog Lamp
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Headlight
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Side Mirror Body
9.82 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Key Specs
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypeCNG
TransmissionManual
View all Urban Cruiser Taisor specs and features

Urban Cruiser Taisor E 1.2 CNG MT Latest Updates

Urban Cruiser Taisor is a 5 seater SUV which has 12 variants. The price of Urban Cruiser Taisor E 1.2 CNG MT in Delhi is Rs. 9.82 Lakhs. The fuel

  • Engine Type: 1.2L K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT
  • Max Torque: 98.5 Nm @ 4300 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 55 litres
    • ...Read More

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor E 1.2 CNG MT Price

    E 1.2 CNG MT
    ₹9.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,71,500
    RTO
    64,290
    Insurance
    46,096
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,82,386
    EMI@21,115/mo
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor E 1.2 CNG MT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2L K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT
    Alternate Fuel
    Petrol
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    98.5 Nm @ 4300 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    76 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Fuel Type
    CNG
    Minimum Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    195 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Torsion Beam
    Front Suspension
    MacPherson Strut
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 60 R16
    Ground Clearance
    190 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Wheelbase
    2520 mm
    Height
    1550 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    55 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Parking Assist
    No
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    No
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    No
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    No
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    No
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Externally Adjustable
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Headlights
    Halogen Projector
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Glove Box Lamp
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Centre
    Follow me home headlamps
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    Yes
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    Speakers
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    No
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    No
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    USB Compatibility
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    Display
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    60:40 split
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor E 1.2 CNG MT EMI
    EMI19,004 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,84,147
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,84,147
    Interest Amount
    2,56,079
    Payable Amount
    11,40,226

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor other Variants

    E 1.2 Petrol MT
    ₹8.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,73,500
    RTO
    63,145
    Insurance
    42,490
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,79,635
    EMI@18,907/mo
    S 1.2 Petrol MT
    ₹9.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S Plus 1.2 Petrol MT
    ₹10.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    S 1.2 Petrol AMT
    ₹10.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    S Plus 1.2 Petrol AMT
    ₹10.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1197 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    G 1.0 Petrol MT
    ₹12.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    V 1.0 Petrol MT
    ₹13.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    V 1.0 Petrol MT Dual Tone
    ₹13.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    G 1.0 Petrol AT
    ₹13.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    V 1.0 Petrol AT
    ₹14.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    V 1.0 Petrol AT Dual Tone
    ₹15.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Alternatives

    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch Accomplished Dazzle Pack AMT

    6 - 10.1 Lakhs
    Urban Cruiser TaisorvsPunch
    Hyundai Exter

    Hyundai Exter SX 1.2 CNG MT

    6 - 10.15 Lakhs
    Urban Cruiser TaisorvsExter
    Maruti Suzuki Brezza

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza LXi S-CNG

    8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs
    Urban Cruiser TaisorvsBrezza
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx

    Maruti Suzuki Fronx Sigma 1.2 CNG

    7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
    Urban Cruiser TaisorvsFronx
    Tata Punch CNG

    Tata Punch CNG Accomplished iCNG

    7.09 - 9.68 Lakhs
    Urban Cruiser TaisorvsPunch CNG

