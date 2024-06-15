Urban Cruiser Taisor V 1.0 Petrol MT Dual Tone Latest Updates
Urban Cruiser Taisor is a 5 seater SUV which has 12 variants. The price of Urban Cruiser Taisor V 1.0 Petrol MT Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 13.42 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of V 1.0 Petrol MT Dual Tone is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Cruise Control and specs like:
Engine Type: 1.0L K-Series Turbo
Max Torque: 147.6 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
BootSpace: 308 litres
ToyotaUrban Cruiser Taisor V 1.0 Petrol MT Dual Tone Price