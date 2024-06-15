Urban Cruiser Taisor V 1.0 Petrol AT Dual Tone Latest Updates
Urban Cruiser Taisor is a 5 seater SUV which has 12 variants. The price of Urban Cruiser Taisor V 1.0 Petrol AT Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs.Urban Cruiser Taisor is a 5 seater SUV which has 12 variants. The price of Urban Cruiser Taisor V 1.0 Petrol AT Dual Tone (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 15.01 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of V 1.0 Petrol AT Dual Tone is 37 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Cruise Control and specs like: