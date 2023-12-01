Punch is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 28 variants. The price of Punch Creative Flagship Dual Tone AMT (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 11.75 Lakhs. The fuel Punch is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 28 variants. The price of Punch Creative Flagship Dual Tone AMT (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 11.75 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Creative Flagship Dual Tone AMT is 37 litres & AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Cruise Control, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2 Revotron Max Torque: 115 Nm @ 3250 rpm Transmission: AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres BootSpace: 366 litres Mileage of Creative Flagship Dual Tone AMT is 18.8 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less