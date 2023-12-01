Saved Articles

Tata Punch Camo Accomplished AMT

9.48 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Punch Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage18.8 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
Punch Camo Accomplished AMT Latest Updates

Punch is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 28 variants. The price of Punch Camo Accomplished AMT in Delhi is Rs. 9.48 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: 1.2 Revotron
  • Max Torque: 115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
  • Transmission: AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
  • BootSpace: 366 litres
    • Mileage of Camo Accomplished AMT is 18.8 kmpl....Read More

    Tata Punch Camo Accomplished AMT Price

    Camo Accomplished AMT
    ₹9.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    8,39,900
    RTO
    70,243
    Insurance
    37,849
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    9,48,492
    EMI@20,387/mo
    Tata Punch Camo Accomplished AMT Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    1.2 Revotron
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    17.74 seconds
    Driving Range
    696 Km
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
    Transmission
    AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
    Mileage (ARAI)
    18.8 kmpl
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Emission Standard
    BS6 Phase 2
    Engine
    1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    185 / 70 R15
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Semi-independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
    Front Suspension
    Independent, Lower Wishbone Mcpherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    185 / 70 R16
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    366 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    37 litres
    Ground Clearance
    187 mm
    Length
    3827 mm
    Wheelbase
    2445 mm
    Height
    1615 mm
    Width
    1742 mm
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Black
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Scuff Plates
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    7 inch
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Global NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black / Military Green
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Tata Punch Camo Accomplished AMT EMI
    EMI18,348 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    8,53,642
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    8,53,642
    Interest Amount
    2,47,244
    Payable Amount
    11,00,886

    Tata Punch other Variants

    Pure MT
    ₹6.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,99,900
    RTO
    35,446
    Insurance
    31,254
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    6,67,100
    EMI@14,339/mo
    Pure Rhythm Pack
    ₹7.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Adventure MT
    ₹7.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Camo Adventure MT
    ₹7.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Adventure Rhythm Pack
    ₹8.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Camo Adventure Rhythm MT
    ₹8.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Adventure AMT
    ₹8.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Camo Adventure AMT
    ₹8.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Accomplished MT
    ₹8.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Camo Accomplished MT
    ₹8.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Adventure Rhythm Pack AMT
    ₹8.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Camo Adventure Rhythm AMT
    ₹8.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Accomplished Dazzle Pack
    ₹9.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Camo Accomplished Dazzle MT
    ₹9.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Accomplished MT S
    ₹9.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Accomplished AMT
    ₹9.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Accomplished Dazzle MT S
    ₹9.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Creative Dual Tone
    ₹9.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Accomplished Dazzle Pack AMT
    ₹9.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Camo Accomplished Dazzle AMT
    ₹9.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Accomplished AMT S
    ₹10.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Creative Dual Tone MT S
    ₹10.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Accomplished Dazzle AMT S
    ₹10.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Creative Dual Tone AMT
    ₹10.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Creative Flagship Dual Tone MT
    ₹10.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    View breakup
    Creative Dual Tone AMT S
    ₹11.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    Creative Flagship Dual Tone AMT
    ₹11.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    View breakup
    View more Variants

