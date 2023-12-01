Punch is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 14 variants. The price of Punch Adventure Rhythm Pack AMT in Delhi is Rs. 8.29 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission Punch is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 14 variants. The price of Punch Adventure Rhythm Pack AMT in Delhi is Rs. 8.29 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Adventure Rhythm Pack AMT is 37 litres & AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cruise Control, Follow me home headlamps, Cabin-Boot Access, Heater and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2 Revotron Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm Transmission: AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 BootSpace: 366 Mileage of Adventure Rhythm Pack AMT is 18.82 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less