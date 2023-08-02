HT Auto
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
View all Images
6/9

Tata Punch Specifications

Tata Punch is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 5,49,000 in India. It is available in 14 variants, 1199.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Tata Punch Specs

Tata Punch comes in fourteen petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Punch measures 3,827 mm in length, 1,742 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,445 mm. The ...Read More

Tata Punch Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Creative iRA Pack AMT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
Transmission
AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Mileage (ARAI)
18.82
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
86 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
1.2 Revotron
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
696
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone Mcpherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Ground Clearance
187
Length
3827
Wheelbase
2445
Height
1615
Width
1742
Bootspace
366
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
37
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
No
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Cornering Headlights
Active
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Interior Colours
Black / White
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Interiors
Dual Tone
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
No

Tata Punch Alternatives

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Punch vs Nexon
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

7.61 - 11.21 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Punch vs Vitara Brezz...
Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet

6.79 - 13.55 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Punch vs Sonet
Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

5.45 - 10.09 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Punch vs Kiger

Tata Punch News

The Tata Punch CNG is expected to be launched later this month
Tata Punch CNG pre-bookings begin at select dealerships ahead of launch
2 Aug 2023
The Hyundai Exter has an introductory price structure between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.32 lakh (ex-showroom)
Hyundai Exter first drive review: The definitive punch in the entry-SUV segment
17 Jul 2023
Hyundai Exter (centre) will take on rivals like the Tata Punch (left) and Maruti Suzuki Fronx (right) in the battle for small SUVs in India.
Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch, Maruti Fronx: Price, features, specs and engines compared
12 Jul 2023
Hyundai Exter SUV comes loaded with several interesting and segment-leading features, challenging the Tata Punch.
Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Which one should you choose
12 Jul 2023
Hyundai Exter SUV comes with a small electric sunroof and dual-camera dashcam setup.
Hyundai Exter, rival to Tata Punch, officially launched. Check specs and pricing
10 Jul 2023
View all
 

Tata Punch Variants & Price List

Tata Punch price starts at ₹ 5.49 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 9.39 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Punch comes in 14 variants. Tata Punch top variant price is ₹ 9.39 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Pure MT
5.49 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Pure Rhythm Pack
5.84 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Adventure MT
6.39 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Adventure Rhythm Pack
6.74 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Adventure AMT
6.99 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Accomplished MT
7.29 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Adventure Rhythm Pack AMT
7.34 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Accomplished Dazzle Pack
7.74 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Accomplished AMT
7.89 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Accomplished Dazzle Pack AMT
8.34 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual - 5 Gears, Manual Override
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Creative MT
8.49 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Creative iRA Pack
8.79 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Creative AMT
9.09 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Creative iRA Pack AMT
9.39 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Tata Cars

Trending Tata Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Tata Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details