Tata Punch Specifications

Tata Punch comes in fourteen petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Punch measures 3,827 mm in length, 1,742 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,445 mm. The ground clearance of Punch is 187. A five-seat model, Tata Punch sits in the Compact Suv segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Tata Punch price starts at ₹ 5.49 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 9.39 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Punch comes in 14 variants. Tata Punch top variant price is ₹ 9.39 Lakhs.
₹5.49 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹5.84 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.39 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.74 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.99 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹7.29 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.34 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹7.74 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.89 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual - 5 Gears, Manual Override
₹8.34 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual - 5 Gears, Manual Override
₹8.49 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.79 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.09 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹9.39 Lakhs*
1199 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
