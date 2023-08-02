HT Auto

Tata Punch Images

Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Tata Punch News

The Tata Punch CNG is expected to be launched later this month
Tata Punch CNG pre-bookings begin at select dealerships ahead of launch
2 Aug 2023
The Hyundai Exter has an introductory price structure between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.32 lakh (ex-showroom)
Hyundai Exter first drive review: The definitive punch in the entry-SUV segment
17 Jul 2023
Hyundai Exter (centre) will take on rivals like the Tata Punch (left) and Maruti Suzuki Fronx (right) in the battle for small SUVs in India.
Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch, Maruti Fronx: Price, features, specs and engines compared
12 Jul 2023
Hyundai Exter SUV comes loaded with several interesting and segment-leading features, challenging the Tata Punch.
Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch: Which one should you choose
12 Jul 2023
Hyundai Exter SUV comes with a small electric sunroof and dual-camera dashcam setup.
Hyundai Exter, rival to Tata Punch, officially launched. Check specs and pricing
10 Jul 2023
Tata Punch Videos

Tata Punch SUV will launch in India on October 20. It is expected to be priced <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh onwards.
Tata Punch: First Drive Review
9 Oct 2021
The Tata Motors pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 showcased from EVs to CNG vehicles as well as concept cars to give an idea of things to come from the Indian carmaker in near future.
From electric cars to CNG vehicles: Tata Motors’ strategy for India explained
17 Jan 2023
Tata Sierra EV is grabbing a lot of eyeballs at the Auto Expo 2023.
Auto Expo 2023: Harrier EV, Curvv and other must-watch at Tata Motors pavilion
13 Jan 2023
The ‘Made in India, Made for India’ Citroen C3 will be officially launched on July 20. It will take on Tata Punch SUV among others.
Citroen C3 will launch in India on July 20: Key features revealed
8 Jun 2022
Toyota&nbsp;has officially unveiled the new&nbsp;Aygo X, a sub-compact crossover with SUV styling elements that will remind one of the newly-launched Tata Punch.
Toyota Aygo X: First Look
5 Nov 2021
