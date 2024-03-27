Punching Above Its Weight- Evaluating if 2023 Tata Punch Poses a Threat to Creta

The battle associated with car sizes in the modern-day car industry is evident. That's why, despite having bigger counterparts, some people (always seek) smaller variants that are easy to park and manoeuvre.

At first glance, Tata Motor's Punch might seem outmatched by Creta's impressive stature. But for modern car owners who seek easy-to-park and manoeuvrable SUVs, Tata Punch snatches all the attention.

Now, the question is, how does this car challenge Creta with its audacious agenda? That's the discussion of this post.

So, If you want to understand how Punch's features compete against Creta, welcome to this post. Here, you will understand how Tata Punch gives a challenging competition to Creta.

The Battle for Exterior and Cabin Features

Creta's generous host of features and plush interiors are incomparable. But if you consider 2023's Punch, despite having assertive styling language, this vehicle includes a touchscreen infotainment system.

The connected car technology and well-crafted cabin make Punch a tough competition to Creta. As for the look and styling, Punch has a distinct design, with bold lines and muscular haunches. Punch's unconventional design philosophy goes hand in hand with Creta's traditional aesthetic.

Safety System and Comfort Features – Creta Wins the Bet

Car owners are more concerned about safety features, especially in a land like India, where road conditions are rough and challenging. To give a great experience to car owners, both Punch and Creta prioritise protecting passengers and drivers with safety features.

Safety

Creta's reputation and established track record for reliability gives it an edge over the new Punch. However, Tata's dedication to safety and strict testing protocols make its performance extraordinarily amazing. Here are a few safety and comfort features of both models.

Anyone looking for a sub-compact SUV in a budget-friendly range can consider Tata Punch. Besides interiors, exteriors and other features, what impress fans are these safety features:

Two airbags

Child Safety Lock

Door Alarm Warning

Anti-lock braking System and more

Creta's safety system makes your on-road experience safer with these features:

Six airbags

Child Safety Lock

Door Alarm Warning

Central Locking and more

Comfort

If you want to buy a Hyundai car to boost comfortable driving, you should have a look at Creta's base model:

USB Compatibility

Infotainment Screen

Keyless Entry

Four Cup Holders

Foldable key

AC Vent in the second row

Adjustable headrests

Tata blesses prospective Punch owners with these comfort features in the base model:

Two Cup Holders

Smart key for keyless entry

Electromagnetic boot lid opener

Adjustable Head Rest for front and rear

Finally, despite having fewer features, Creta is a better alternative owing to the various features. But for a budget-friendly car owner, Punch's features look more attractive when the comparison is made based on the prices.

Pricing Paradigm between Creta and Punch – How Much Do They Cost This Year?

A distinct advantage of Tata Punch lies in its excellent pricing. Budget-friendly buyers seeking a versatile and practical vehicle in India can consider Punch (blindfolded). Here's an overview of Punch's on-road prices in Delhi based on the variants.

Variant On-Road Prices in Delhi Pure Rs. 6.63 lakhs Pure Rhythm Rs. 7.23 lakhs Adventure Rs. 7.91 lakhs Adventure Rhythm Rs. 8.29 lakhs Accomplished AMT Rs. 9.50 lakhs Pure CNG Rs. 8.16 lakhs Adventure CNG Rs. 8.95 lakhs Accomplished Rs. 8.84 lakhs Accomplished Dazzle Rs. 9.28 lakhs Adventure AMT Rs. 8.57 lakhs Creative AMT Rs. 10.60 lakhs Creative Rs. 9.94 lakhs Accomplished Dazzle S AMT Rs. 10.49 lakhs Adventure Rhythm AMT Rs. 8.95 lakhs Accomplished Dazzle S CNG Rs. 11.04 lakhs Accomplished S AMT Rs. 10.05 lakhs Creative S Rs. 10.43 lakhs Creative S AMT Rs. 11.09 lakhs Creative Flagship Rs. 10.76 lakhs Accomplished Dazzle AMT Rs. 9.94 lakhs Adventure Rhythm CNG Rs. 9.34 lakhs Accomplished S Rs. 9.39 lakhs Accomplished Dazzle S Rs. 9.83 lakhs Accomplished CNG Rs. 10.05 lakhs Creative Flagship AMT Rs. 11.83 lakhs

You can findHyundai Creta in nineteen options (within Rs. 13.00 lakhs to 23.88 lakhs). Here is the Creta's prices list based on the on-road prices in Delhi:

Variant On-Road Price in Delhi 1.5 E Rs. 13.00 lakhs 1.5 EX Rs. 14.34 lakhs 1.5 E (Diesel) Rs. 15.02 lakhs 1.5 S Rs. 15.74 lakhs 1.5 EX Diesel Rs. 16.46 lakhs 1.5 S(O) Rs. 16.80 lakhs 1.5 S (Diesel) Rs. 17.88 lakhs 1.5 SX Rs. 17.88 lakhs 1.5 S(O) IVT Rs. 18.54 lakhs 1.5 SX Tech Rs. 18.66 lakhs 1.5 S(O) (Diesel) Rs. 18.97 lakhs 1.5 SX(O) Rs. 20.14 lakhs 1.5 SX Tech IVT Rs. 20.40 lakhs 1.5 S(O) AT Diesel Rs. 23.88 lakhs 1.5 SX Tech (Diesel) Rs. 20.87 lakhs 1.5 SX(O) IVT Rs. 21.83 lakhs 1.5 SX(O) Diesel Rs. 22.38 lakhs 1.5 SX(O) Turbo DCT Rs. 23.32 lakhs 1.5 SX(O) AT Diesel Rs. 24.81 lakhs

Final Verdict

Ultimately, whether Punch competes against Creta's dominance comes down to your priorities. So, it’s a decision that you need to make, and it is based on your needs. Creta (undoubtedly) offers a great package. However, the Tata car’s compactness and functionalities make it one fierce rival.

Undoubtedly, Creta's reign might remain unopposed when it comes to the premium ranges of compact SUVs. But Punch's emergence hints at rather an affordable and practical choice, where styling and base remain uncompromised.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. This information does not constitute a financial advice.

