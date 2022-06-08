Citroen C3 will launch in India on July 20: Key features revealed
Citroen will drive in the C3, its second offering in India after C5 Aircross SUV, to India on July 20. The carmaker has revealed several key features and specs about the car that will rival the likes of Tata Punch.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
UPCOMING
Citroen C3
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
Tata Punch
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.97 kmpl
₹5.49 - 9.39 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl
₹4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
UPCOMING
Tata Tiagoev
₹5 - 7 Lakhs* *Expected Price
Tata Tigor
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.3 kmpl
₹5.39 - 7.82 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
First Published Date: 08 Jun 2022, 12:28 PM IST
TAGS: C3 2022 C3 C3 2022 Citroen C3 2022 Citroen C3 Citroen Citroen India Punch Tata Punch Tata Motors
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS