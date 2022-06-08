HT Auto
Citroen C3 will launch in India on July 20: Key features revealed

Citroen will drive in the C3, its second offering in India after C5 Aircross SUV, to India on July 20. The carmaker has revealed several key features and specs about the car that will rival the likes of Tata Punch.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Jun 2022, 12:28 PM

First Published Date: 08 Jun 2022, 12:28 PM IST
TAGS: C3 2022 C3 C3 2022 Citroen C3 2022 Citroen C3 Citroen Citroen India Punch Tata Punch Tata Motors
