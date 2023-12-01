Punch is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 14 variants. The price of Punch Adventure AMT in Delhi is Rs. 7.90 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Adventure Punch is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 14 variants. The price of Punch Adventure AMT in Delhi is Rs. 7.90 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Adventure AMT is 37 litres & AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cruise Control, Cabin-Boot Access, Heater, 12V Power Outlets and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2 Revotron Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm Transmission: AMT - 5 Gears, Manual Override Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 BootSpace: 366 Mileage of Adventure AMT is 18.82 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less