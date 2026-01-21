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Tata Punch Front Right Side
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Tata Punch Front Left Side
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Tata Punch Adventure AMT

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
9.27 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Tata Punch Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Punch specs and features

Punch Adventure AMT

Punch Adventure AMT Prices

The Punch Adventure AMT, equipped with a 1.2L Revotron and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹9.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Punch Adventure AMT Mileage

All variants of the Punch offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Punch Adventure AMT Colours

The Punch Adventure AMT is available in 6 colour options: Pristine White, Bengal Rouge, Daytona Grey, Coorg Clouds, Cyantafic Blue, Caramel.

Punch Adventure AMT Engine and Transmission

The Punch Adventure AMT is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears. This unit makes 87 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 115 Nm @ 3250 rpm of torque.

Punch Adventure AMT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Punch's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Renault Kiger priced between ₹5.81 Lakhs - 10.35 Lakhs or the Hyundai Exter priced between ₹5.81 Lakhs - 9.61 Lakhs.

Punch Adventure AMT Specs & Features

The Punch Adventure AMT has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Child Safety Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Follow me home headlamps, Air Purifier, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Defogger and Cooled Glove Box.

Tata Punch Adventure AMT Price

Punch Adventure AMT

₹9.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,14,000
RTO
68,980
Insurance
43,980
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,27,460
EMI@19,935/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Tata Punch Adventure AMT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2L Revotron
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
115 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
87 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
No
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
193 mm
Length
3876 mm
Wheelbase
2445 mm
Height
1615 mm
Width
1742 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
366 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Air Purifier
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Instrument Cluster
Digital

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes

Storage

Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Speakers
4
Touch Screen Size
8 inch

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Tata Punch Adventure AMT EMI
EMI17,941 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
8,34,714
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
8,34,714
Interest Amount
2,41,762
Payable Amount
10,76,476

Tata Punch other Variants

Punch Smart MT

₹6.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,59,000
RTO
31,360
Insurance
34,596
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,25,456
EMI@13,443/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Punch Pure MT

₹7.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,49,000
RTO
54,430
Insurance
37,908
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,41,838
EMI@15,945/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch Smart MT CNG

₹7.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,69,000
RTO
55,830
Insurance
38,644
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,63,974
EMI@16,421/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch Pure Plus MT

₹7.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,99,000
RTO
57,930
Insurance
39,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,97,178
EMI@17,134/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch Pure Plus (S) MT

₹8.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,34,000
RTO
60,380
Insurance
41,036
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,35,916
EMI@17,967/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch Pure MT CNG

₹8.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,49,000
RTO
61,430
Insurance
41,588
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,52,518
EMI@18,324/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch Pure Plus AMT

₹8.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,54,000
RTO
61,780
Insurance
41,772
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,58,052
EMI@18,443/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch Adventure MT

₹8.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,59,000
RTO
62,130
Insurance
41,956
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,63,586
EMI@18,562/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch Pure Plus (S) AMT

₹8.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,89,000
RTO
64,230
Insurance
43,060
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,96,790
EMI@19,276/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch Adventure (S) MT

₹9.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,94,000
RTO
64,580
Insurance
43,244
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,02,324
EMI@19,394/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch Pure Plus MT CNG

₹9.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,99,000
RTO
64,930
Insurance
43,428
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,07,858
EMI@19,513/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch Adventure 1.2 Turbo MT

₹9.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,29,000
RTO
70,030
Insurance
44,532
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,44,062
EMI@20,292/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch Accomplished

₹9.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,29,000
RTO
70,030
Insurance
44,532
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,44,062
EMI@20,292/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch Pure Plus (S) iCNG MT

₹9.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,34,000
RTO
70,380
Insurance
44,716
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,49,596
EMI@20,411/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch Pure Plus iCNG AMT

₹9.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,54,000
RTO
71,780
Insurance
45,452
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,71,732
EMI@20,886/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch Adventure MT CNG

₹9.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,59,000
RTO
72,130
Insurance
45,636
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,77,266
EMI@21,005/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch Accomplished AMT

₹10.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,84,000
RTO
73,880
Insurance
46,556
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,04,936
EMI@21,600/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch Adventure (S) iCNG MT

₹10.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,94,000
RTO
74,580
Insurance
46,924
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,16,004
EMI@21,838/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch Accomplished Plus (S)

₹10.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,99,000
RTO
74,930
Insurance
47,109
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,21,539
EMI@21,957/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch Adventure iCNG AMT

₹10.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,14,000
RTO
75,980
Insurance
47,661
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,38,141
EMI@22,314/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch Accomplished CNG

₹10.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,29,000
RTO
77,030
Insurance
48,213
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,54,743
EMI@22,671/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch Adventure (S) iCNG AMT

₹10.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,49,000
RTO
78,430
Insurance
48,949
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,76,879
EMI@23,146/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch Accomplished Plus (S) AMT

₹10.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,54,000
RTO
78,780
Insurance
49,133
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,82,413
EMI@23,265/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch Accomplished Plus (S) 1.2 Turbo MT

₹11.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,79,000
RTO
80,530
Insurance
50,053
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,10,083
EMI@23,860/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Punch Accomplished Plus (S) iCNG AMT

₹12.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,54,900
RTO
1,17,400
Insurance
52,813
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,25,613
EMI@26,343/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Tata Punch Alternatives

Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger

5.81 - 10.35 Lakhs
+2
PunchvsKiger
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

5.81 - 9.61 Lakhs
+3
PunchvsExter
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

6.85 - 11.98 Lakhs
+2
PunchvsFronx
Citroen C3X

Citroen C3X

7.91 - 9.9 Lakhs
PunchvsC3X
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

5.65 - 11.13 Lakhs
+8
PunchvsMagnite

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