Tata Punch Accomplished Dazzle Pack

8.72 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Punch Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Mileage18.97 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Punch Accomplished Dazzle Pack Latest Updates

Punch is a 5 seater Compact Suv which has 14 variants. The price of Punch Accomplished Dazzle Pack in Delhi is Rs. 8.72 Lakhs.

  • Engine Type: 1.2 Revotron
  • Max Torque: 113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 37
  • BootSpace: 366
    • Mileage of Accomplished Dazzle Pack is 18.97 kmpl....Read More

    Tata Punch Accomplished Dazzle Pack Price

    Accomplished Dazzle Pack
    ₹8.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    7,74,000
    RTO
    55,440
    Insurance
    42,508
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    8,72,448
    EMI@18,752/mo
    Tata Punch Accomplished Dazzle Pack Specifications and Features

    Engine Type
    1.2 Revotron
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    702
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    113 Nm @ 3300 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual - 5 Gears
    Mileage (ARAI)
    18.97
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    86 bhp @ 6000 rpm
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    No
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    185 / 70 R15
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Semi-independent Twist Beam with Coil Spring and Shock Absorber
    Front Suspension
    Independent, Lower Wishbone Mcpherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Tyres
    185 / 70 R15
    Ground Clearance
    187
    Length
    3827
    Wheelbase
    2445
    Height
    1615
    Width
    1742
    Bootspace
    366
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    5
    Doors
    5
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    37
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    No
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Black
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    CD Player
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Global NCAP)
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black / White
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    No
    Tata Punch Accomplished Dazzle Pack EMI
    EMI16,877 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    7,85,203
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    7,85,203
    Interest Amount
    2,27,422
    Payable Amount
    10,12,625

    Tata Punch other Variants

    Pure MT
    ₹6.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    5,49,000
    RTO
    30,960
    Insurance
    34,228
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    6,14,688
    EMI@13,212/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Pure Rhythm Pack
    ₹6.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Adventure MT
    ₹7.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Adventure Rhythm Pack
    ₹7.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Adventure AMT
    ₹7.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Accomplished MT
    ₹8.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Adventure Rhythm Pack AMT
    ₹8.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Accomplished AMT
    ₹8.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Accomplished Dazzle Pack AMT
    ₹9.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Creative MT
    ₹9.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Creative iRA Pack
    ₹9.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Creative AMT
    ₹10.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Creative iRA Pack AMT
    ₹10.56 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Tata Punch Alternatives

    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet HTK 1.2

    6.79 - 13.35 Lakhs
