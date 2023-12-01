Punch is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 28 variants. The price of Punch Creative Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 9.95 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Punch is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 28 variants. The price of Punch Creative Dual Tone in Delhi is Rs. 9.95 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of Creative Dual Tone is 37 litres & Manual - 5 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Heater, Cruise Control and specs like: Engine Type: 1.2 Revotron Max Torque: 115 Nm @ 3250 rpm Transmission: Manual - 5 Gears Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres BootSpace: 366 litres Mileage of Creative Dual Tone is 20.09 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less