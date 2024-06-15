XUV 3XO is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 25 variants. The price of XUV 3XO AX5 AT in Delhi is Rs. 14.12 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmissionXUV 3XO is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 25 variants. The price of XUV 3XO AX5 AT in Delhi is Rs. 14.12 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of AX5 AT is 42 litres & Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Instantaneous Consumption, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: