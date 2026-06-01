In 2026 when choosing between the Kia Sonet and Mahindra XUV 3XO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Kia Sonet Price starts at Rs. 7.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for HTE 1.2 Petrol MT, Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1. Sonet: 998 cc engine, 18.4 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Sonet vs XUV 3XO Comparison