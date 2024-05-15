HT Auto
Mahindra XUV 3X0 bookings open, deliveries to start from 26th May

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 15 May 2024, 10:04 AM
  • Mahindra XUV 3XO is offered with three engine options and nine variants.
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Mahindra recently launched the XUV 3XO in the Indian market. It is essentially a heavily updated version of the XUV300. Now, the brand has opened bookings for the XUV 3XO online on the website and at authorised dealerships as well. Mahindra has also announced that they will be commencing deliveries of the sub-compact SUV from 26th May. Having said that, interested customers can already check out the XUV 3X0 at the nearby dealerships.

The XUV 3X0 will be offered with three engine options. There is a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, a 1.2-litre petrol engine with direct-injection and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The direct-injection petrol engine puts out 128 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 230 Nm. The turbo petrol produces 108 bhp and 200 Nm whereas the diesel engine puts out 115 bhp and 300 Nm.

As standard, all engines come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox whereas the diesel engine also gets a 6-speed AMT. What's new for the 3XO is the 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission that is now available on both petrol engines.

Also Read : Level 2 ADAS to dual-zone climate control: Mahindra XUV 3XO features explained

Mahindra is offering the XUV 3XO in nine variants. The prices start at 7.49 lakh and go up to 15.49 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The main rivals of the XUV 3XO are the Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and the upcoming compact SUV from Skoda.

Watch: Mahindra XUV 3XO review: XUV300 reborn with more zeal and style? | Check - Price, Interior, Colours

Some of the highlights of the XUV 3XO are the panoramic sunroof which is the largest in the segment, there is a 360-degree parking camera, dual-zone climate control and auto hold with an electronic parking brake. Then there is the addition of Level 2 ADAS. The hardware is shared with the XUV700. Moreover, there are also three steering modes - Comfort, Normal and Sport.

