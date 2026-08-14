In 2026 when choosing between the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus and Mahindra XUV 3XO, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus Price starts at Rs. 11.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for P4, Mahindra XUV 3XO Price starts at Rs. 7.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for MX1. Bolero Neo Plus: 2184 cc engine, 14 kmpl mileage. XUV 3XO: 1197 cc engine, 18.06 to 21.2 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Bolero Neo Plus vs XUV 3XO Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Bolero neo plus
|Xuv 3xo
|Brand
|Mahindra
|Mahindra
|Price
|₹ 11.41 Lakhs
|₹ 7.54 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|18.06 to 21.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2184 cc
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|3
|3