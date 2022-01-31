Mahindra XUV700: Pros and cons explained
Mahindra XUV700 has already garnered more than one lakh bookings and at least 17,000 people have purchased it since its August 15 launch. With such a response, one wonders if Mahindra XUV700 is the SUV to yearn for. Here are the pros and cons of the Mahindra XUV700 you need to consider.
First Published Date: 31 Jan 2022, 09:55 AM IST
TAGS: XUV7OO XUV700 2021 XUV7OO 2021 XUV700. Mahindra Mahindra XUV700 Mahindra XUV7OO 2021 Mahindra XUV7OO 2021 Mahindra XUV700 Mahindra and Mahindra
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS