GT Force launches new range of electric scooters with range of up to 110 km

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 May 2024, 08:16 AM
  • GT Force has launched four new electric scooters in the Indian market. There are two high speed electric scooters and two low speed electric scooters.
GT Drive Pro electric scooter in red colour. Apart from this colour, the scooter will also be offered in Brown, White and Blue.
GT Drive Pro electric scooter in red colour. Apart from this colour, the scooter will also be offered in Brown, White and Blue.

GT Force, a Haryana-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer has just launched a new range of electric scooters in the Indian market. The new models that are now on offer are GT Vegas, GT Ryd Plus, GT One Plus Pro and GT Drive Pro. The prices of the scooters start at 55,555 and go up to 84,555. Both prices are ex-showroom.

GT Vegas

The most affordable electric scooter in the lineup is the GT Vegas. It is priced at 55,555 ex-showroom. The electric scooter uses a BLDC motor and a 1.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that takes four to five hours to fully charge. It is a slow-speed scooter so the top speed is limited to 25 kmph. GT Force is claiming a riding range of 70 km on a single charge.

GT Ryd Plus

Just above the GT Vegas, sits GT Ryd Plus and it is a low-speed scooter. So, it can reach a top speed of 25 kmph and is priced at 65,555 ex-showroom. The battery pack is a 2.2 kWh unit and it can deliver a claimed range of 95 km. The GT Ryd Plus features a saddle height of 680 mm, a ground clearance of 180 mm, and a kerb weight of 90 kg.

Also Read : TVS iQube now comes in two new battery pack options. Check details

GT One Plus Pro

Then there is GT One Plus Pro, which is priced at 76,555 ex-showroom. It is a high-speed electric scooter that boasts a top speed of 70 kmph. The company claims a riding range of 110 km on a single charge and the battery pack takes 4 to 5 hours to fully charge.

GT Drive Pro

Finally, there is the GT Drive Pro. It is the most expensive electric scooter that GT Force is selling as it is priced at 84,555 ex-showroom. It uses a 2.5 kWh battery pack that can deliver a claimed riding range of 110 km. There is a BLDC motor that helps the scooter achieve a top speed of 70 kmph.

First Published Date: 17 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST
TAGS: GT GT Vegas GT Ryd Plus GT One Plus Pro GT Drive Pro GT Force electric vehicles electric scooters EVs

