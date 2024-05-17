GT Force launches new range of electric scooters with range of up to 110 km

GT Force , a Haryana-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer has just launched a new range of electric scooters in the Indian market. The new models that are now on offer are GT Vegas, GT Ryd Plus, GT One Plus Pro and GT Drive Pro. The prices of the scooters start at ₹55,555 and go up to ₹84,555. Both prices are ex-showroom.

GT Vegas

The most affordable electric scooter in the lineup is the GT Vegas. It is priced at ₹55,555 ex-showroom. The electric scooter uses a BLDC motor and a 1.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that takes four to five hours to fully charge. It is a slow-speed scooter so the top speed is limited to 25 kmph. GT Force is claiming a riding range of 70 km on a single charge.

GT Ryd Plus

Just above the GT Vegas, sits GT Ryd Plus and it is a low-speed scooter. So, it can reach a top speed of 25 kmph and is priced at ₹65,555 ex-showroom. The battery pack is a 2.2 kWh unit and it can deliver a claimed range of 95 km. The GT Ryd Plus features a saddle height of 680 mm, a ground clearance of 180 mm, and a kerb weight of 90 kg.

GT One Plus Pro

Then there is GT One Plus Pro, which is priced at ₹76,555 ex-showroom. It is a high-speed electric scooter that boasts a top speed of 70 kmph. The company claims a riding range of 110 km on a single charge and the battery pack takes 4 to 5 hours to fully charge.

GT Drive Pro

Finally, there is the GT Drive Pro. It is the most expensive electric scooter that GT Force is selling as it is priced at ₹84,555 ex-showroom. It uses a 2.5 kWh battery pack that can deliver a claimed riding range of 110 km. There is a BLDC motor that helps the scooter achieve a top speed of 70 kmph.

