XUV 3XO is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 25 variants. The price of XUV 3XO MX3 Diesel AT in Delhi is Rs. 13.85 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &XUV 3XO is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 25 variants. The price of XUV 3XO MX3 Diesel AT in Delhi is Rs. 13.85 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of MX3 Diesel AT is 42 litres & Automatic (AMT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Speed, Cruise Control, 12V Power Outlets, Instantaneous Consumption and specs like: