XUV 3XO is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 25 variants. The price of XUV 3XO MX3 Pro Diesel in Delhi is Rs. 13.50 Lakhs. The fuel capacity &XUV 3XO is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 25 variants. The price of XUV 3XO MX3 Pro Diesel in Delhi is Rs. 13.50 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of MX3 Pro Diesel is 42 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Cruise Control, Average Speed, Heater, 12V Power Outlets, Instantaneous Consumption and specs like:
Engine Type: Turbo Diesel with CRDe
Max Torque: 300 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
Fuel Tank Capacity: 42 litres
BootSpace: 364 litres
Mileage of MX3 Pro Diesel is 20.6 kmpl....Read MoreRead Less