XUV 3XO is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 25 variants. The price of XUV 3XO AX5 Diesel AT in Delhi is Rs. 15.24 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of AX5 Diesel AT is 42 litres & Automatic (AMT) - 6 Gears, Manual Override respectively. It offers many features like Keyless Start/ Button Start, Instantaneous Consumption, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like: