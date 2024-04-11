Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Hyundai Venue: Price & specification comparison
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor has been launched as the latest entrant in the Indian passenger vehicle market's compact segment. It is basically a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, which was launched last year as a crossover based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback. Toyota and Maruti Suzuki both have already launched multiple cars in India, which come under the Suzuki-Toyota global agreement for model and technology sharing. The Taisor comes as the latest addition to the list.
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor has been launched in a segment that has been witnessing fierce competition from multiple OEMs. The compact SUV and crossover segment has been witnessing ever-increasing demand, fuelling the OEMs to introduce a range of products in this space. Taisor comes as part of that wave. The crossover competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue etc.
Also check these Cars
Also Read : Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Kia Sonet: Which one to choose
Here is a price and specification-based comparison between the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor and Hyundai Venue.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Hyundai Venue: Price
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced between ₹7.73 lakh and ₹13.03 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Hyundai Venue comes priced between ₹7.94 lakh and ₹13.48 lakh (ex-showroom).
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Hyundai Venue: Specifications
The newly launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor crossover comes available in two different petrol engine options. There is a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is available with a CNG combination as well. The 1.2-litre petrol engine churns out 88.5 bhp peak power and 113 Nm maximum torque in petrol-only mode, while in CNG mode, it offers 76.44 bhp power and 98.5 Nm torque. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine generates 98.6 bhp power and 147.6 Nm torque. Transmission options for the crossover include a five-speed manual unit, a five-speed AMT and a six-speed automatic gearbox.
Watch: 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV: First Drive Review
Hyundai Venue is available in both petrol and diesel options. The Venue gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, while there is a 1.5-litre diesel motor on offer as well. The naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine is available with a five-speed manual transmission and generates 82 bhp peak power and 113.8 Nm torque. The turbocharged petrol motor is available with a six-speed manual gearbox, while there is a seven-speed DCT option as well. This engine churns out 118 bhp peak power and 172 Nm torque. The diesel motor on the other hand is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and pumps out 114 bhp peak power and 250 Nm of torque.