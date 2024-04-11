Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Hyundai Venue: Price & specification comparison

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor has been launched as the latest entrant in the Indian passenger vehicle market's compact segment. It is basically a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, which was launched last year as a crossover based on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback. Toyota and Maruti Suzuki both have already launched multiple cars in India, which come under the Suzuki-Toyota global agreement for model and technology sharing. The Taisor comes as the latest addition to the list.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is essentially a rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. This crossover comes as the latest product under the Suzuk

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor has been launched in a segment that has been witnessing fierce competition from multiple OEMs. The compact SUV and crossover segment has been witnessing ever-increasing demand, fuelling the OEMs to introduce a range of products in this space. Taisor comes as part of that wave. The crossover competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue etc.

Also Read : Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Kia Sonet: Which one to choose

Here is a price and specification-based comparison between the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor and Hyundai Venue.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Hyundai Venue: Price

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced between ₹7.73 lakh and ₹13.03 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the Hyundai Venue comes priced between ₹7.94 lakh and ₹13.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Hyundai Venue: Specifications

The newly launched Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor crossover comes available in two different petrol engine options. There is a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor. The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is available with a CNG combination as well. The 1.2-litre petrol engine churns out 88.5 bhp peak power and 113 Nm maximum torque in petrol-only mode, while in CNG mode, it offers 76.44 bhp power and 98.5 Nm torque. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine generates 98.6 bhp power and 147.6 Nm torque. Transmission options for the crossover include a five-speed manual unit, a five-speed AMT and a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Watch: 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV: First Drive Review

Hyundai Venue is available in both petrol and diesel options. The Venue gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, while there is a 1.5-litre diesel motor on offer as well. The naturally aspirated 1.2-litre petrol engine is available with a five-speed manual transmission and generates 82 bhp peak power and 113.8 Nm torque. The turbocharged petrol motor is available with a six-speed manual gearbox, while there is a seven-speed DCT option as well. This engine churns out 118 bhp peak power and 172 Nm torque. The diesel motor on the other hand is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and pumps out 114 bhp peak power and 250 Nm of torque.

First Published Date: