Planning to buy Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor? Here are the variants explained

Toyota has just launched its latest product in India, the Urban Cruiser Taisor, which is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes as the latest addition to the brand's lineup of cars that are based on Maruti Suzuki models, as part of the global platform and technology sharing agreement between Suzuki and Toyota. It joins the products like Glanza, Rumion and Urban Cruiser Hyryder; which are all based on Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicles.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor crossover comes with a distinctive design at the front, that makes it different from the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. However, apart from some marginal changes, the overall design, features and mechanical bits of the car remain the same as Fronx. The newly launched crossover comes priced from ₹7.73 lakh and is available at an amount of ₹11,000. Deliveries for this car are slated to commence from May 2024.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is available in five single-tone and three dual-tone exterior colour options and five different variants. The single-tone colour options of the crossover are Lucent Orange, Sportin Red, Cafe White, Enticing Silver, and Gaming Grey. The dual-tone colour options are Sportin Red, Enticing Silver, and Cafe White, all with a Midnight Black roof. The five variants of the crossover are E, S, S+, G, and V.

Here is a quick look at the features offered by the crossover in each variant.