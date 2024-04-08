Planning to buy Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor? Here are the variants explained
- Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes as a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx crossover, which is based on the Baleno premium hatchback.
Toyota has just launched its latest product in India, the Urban Cruiser Taisor, which is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor comes as the latest addition to the brand's lineup of cars that are based on Maruti Suzuki models, as part of the global platform and technology sharing agreement between Suzuki and Toyota. It joins the products like Glanza, Rumion and Urban Cruiser Hyryder; which are all based on Maruti Suzuki passenger vehicles.
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor crossover comes with a distinctive design at the front, that makes it different from the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. However, apart from some marginal changes, the overall design, features and mechanical bits of the car remain the same as Fronx. The newly launched crossover comes priced from ₹7.73 lakh and is available at an amount of ₹11,000. Deliveries for this car are slated to commence from May 2024.
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor is available in five single-tone and three dual-tone exterior colour options and five different variants. The single-tone colour options of the crossover are Lucent Orange, Sportin Red, Cafe White, Enticing Silver, and Gaming Grey. The dual-tone colour options are Sportin Red, Enticing Silver, and Cafe White, all with a Midnight Black roof. The five variants of the crossover are E, S, S+, G, and V.
Here is a quick look at the features offered by the crossover in each variant.
The E trim comes as the base one for the Toyota Urban Cruiser. It comes with features such as halogen projector headlamps, a chrome garnished radiator grille, LED taillights, steel wheels with wheel covers, front and rear skid plates, integrated spoiler, body cladding, and shark-fin antenna at the exterior. Moving inside the cabin, this variant gets a dual-tone theme, flat-bottom tilt-adjustable, steering wheel, and fabric seat upholstery. On the safety front, it gets dual airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, seat belt reminder system, Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) and Hill Hold Assist (HHA). Also, the car gets keyless entry.
Positioned above the E variant, the S model comes with all the elements available in the base trim. Additionally, it gets body-coloured electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs with turn indicators at the exterior. The interior gets a host of additional features, which include a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, and a gear shift indicator for the manual model. The infotainment system gets OTA software update capability. It also comes with four speakers and two tweeters, steering-mounted controls, 60:40 split rear seats, adjustable headrests in both rows, front and rear power windows and a rear parcel tray.
The Taisor S+ gets all features from E and S models. Additionally, it gets LED reflector headlamps and LED daytime running lights. This trim sports an automatic headlamp function. Also, this variant gets painted alloy wheels.
Besides having all the features from the lower trims, the G variant additionally gets an LED light bar on the tailgate rear wiper and washer at the exterior. Inside the cabin, it gets chrome finished interior door handles, coloured MID display, wireless charger, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, engine start-stop button, smart key, height-adjustable driver seat, sliding front armrest with storage function, rear AC vents, fast charging Type A and C ports in the second row, front footwell lighting etc. The AMT variant gets a paddle shifter. This variant also features the Toyota i-Connect suite. On the safety front, it gets all the features of the lower models and additionally sports side and curtain airbags, reverse parking camera, over speeding alert.
The V trim comes as the flagship variant of the Taisor. Besides having all the features of the lower variants, it gets UV-cut window glasses, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system paired with an Arkamys music system. Also, it gets a heads-up display, 360-degree camera, and cruise control.