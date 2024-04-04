Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Differences explained

Toyota is working on expanding its lineup in the Indian market. recently launched its fourth rebadged vehicle from Maruti. Instead of developing new products from the ground-up, Toyota decided to enter into a partnership with Maruti Suzuki . Toyota recently launched its fourth rebadged Maruti Suzuki vehicle which is called Urban Cruiser Taisor and it is the most affordable SUV in the brand's portfolio. The Taisor is based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx . But Toyota has made few differences to differentiate between the two vehicles.

1 New front-end design Toyota has redone the front-end of the Taisor which makes it easier to differentiate it from the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. There is a Toyota logo instead of the Maruti Suzuki one. Then there is a new grille that looks in line with the grilles that we have seen on other Toyota cars such as Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross.

2 New lighting elements Toyota has also updated the design of the LED Daytime Running Lamps. There is also a new set of rear LED tail lamps that still come with a light bar that connects both the tail lamps.

3 New alloy wheels Then there are the alloy wheels. Toyota is offering a new set of alloy wheels that are diamond-cut units and measure 16 inches in size. The lower variants will get a painted set of alloy wheels while the E and S variants will get steel wheels with wheel covers.

4 New exclusive paint shade Toyota has also launched the Taisor in a new colour scheme. It is called Lucent Orange and it will not be available on the Fronx. Apart from this, Toyota will sell the Taisor in Sportin Red, Cafe White, Enticing Silver and Gaming Grey. There would also be three dual-tone options on offer.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.74 - 13.04 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Fronx 1197.0 cc 1197.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs Compare View Offers Tata Nexon 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.10 - 15.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers Maruti Suzuki Brezza 1462 cc 1462 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 8.29 - 14.14 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mahindra XUV300 2024 1197 cc 1197 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 9 - 15 Lakhs View Details Kia Sonet 1493.0 cc 1493.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.99 - 15.69 Lakhs Compare View Offers

5 Pricing Finally, there is the pricing. The Urban Cruiser Taisor is priced between ₹7.74 lakh and ₹ 13.04 lakh. When compared, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx starts at ₹7.51 lakh and goes up to ₹13.04 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: