Hyundai Exter Specifications

Hyundai Exter comes in fifteen petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Exter measures 3,815 mm in length, 1,710 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. A five-seat model, Hyundai Exter sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hyundai Exter price starts at ₹ 6 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Exter comes in 17 variants. Hyundai Exter top variant price is ₹ 10.1 Lakhs.
₹6 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹6.25 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.27 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.42 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹7.97 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹8 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.23 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.24 Lakhs*
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
₹8.64 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹8.68 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹8.91 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹8.97 Lakhs*
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
₹9.32 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹9.32 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹9.42 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹10 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
₹10.1 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
