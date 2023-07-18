HT Auto
Hyundai Exter Specifications

Hyundai Exter is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 5,99,900 in India. It is available in 17 variants, 1197.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
6 - 10.1 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Hyundai Exter Specs

Hyundai Exter comes in fifteen petrol variant and two CNG variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Exter measures 3,815 mm in length, 1,710 mm in width and has a wheelbase ...Read More

Hyundai Exter Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
SX (O) Connect 1.2 AMT Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.2 Kappa Petrol
Electric Motor
No
Driving Range
710 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
113.8 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
19.2 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
82 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1197 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R15
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Coupled Torsion Beam Axle
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R15
Length
3815 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1631 mm
Width
1710 mm
Bootspace
391 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
37 litres
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
No
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Analogue
Shift Indicator
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Headlights
Projector with Xenon
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
GPS Navigation System
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric + Leatherette
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes

Hyundai Exter News

The 2024 Santa Fe comes with 21-inch wheels on the side with pronounced wheel arches.
2024 Hyundai Santa Fe unveiled, takes design inspiration from Exter
18 Jul 2023
The Hyundai Exter has an introductory price structure between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>5.99 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.32 lakh (ex-showroom)
Hyundai Exter first drive review: The definitive punch in the entry-SUV segment
17 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG has been launched immediately after the launch of the Hyundai Exter CNG, increasing intensity in the CNG-powered SUV segment.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG vs Hyundai Exter CNG: Which one should you choose
17 Jul 2023
The Exter will be sold only in petrol and CNG powertrains.
Hyundai Exter launched in India: 5 things to know
15 Jul 2023
Hyundai Exter (centre) will take on rivals like the Tata Punch (left) and Maruti Suzuki Fronx (right) in the battle for small SUVs in India.
Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch, Maruti Fronx: Price, features, specs and engines compared
12 Jul 2023
View all
 

Hyundai Exter Variants & Price List

Hyundai Exter price starts at ₹ 6 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 10.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Exter comes in 17 variants. Hyundai Exter top variant price is ₹ 10.1 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
EX 1.2 MT
6 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
EX (O) 1.2 MT
6.25 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
S 1.2 MT
7.27 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
S (O) 1.2 MT
7.42 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
S 1.2 AMT
7.97 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX 1.2 MT
8 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX 1.2 MT Dual Tone
8.23 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
S 1.2 CNG MT
8.24 Lakhs*
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX (O) 1.2 MT
8.64 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX 1.2 AMT
8.68 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX 1.2 AMT Dual Tone
8.91 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX 1.2 CNG MT
8.97 Lakhs*
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX (O) Connect 1.2 MT
9.32 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX (O) 1.2 AMT
9.32 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX (O) Connect 1.2 MT Dual Tone
9.42 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX (O) Connect 1.2 AMT
10 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX (O) Connect 1.2 AMT Dual Tone
10.1 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

