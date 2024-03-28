New Models of 2024: Comparing Tata Tiago With Hyundai Exter

The micro SUV and hatchback segments in the Indian market are getting crowded with new launches every year. The two popular models in these segments are the Tata Tiago hatchback and the Hyundai Exter micro SUV.

Tata Tiago and Hyundai Exter, both strong contenders in their segments, offer distinct advantages. Tiago excels in features, performance, and affordability, while the Exter boasts a more premium and spacious design. Buyers can choose based on their priorities of space for city driving.

Given the popularity of this space, we have compiled a detailed comparison of the 2024 versions Tata Tiago and Hyundai Exterbased on their price, specifications, features, performance, and safety. This should help you get a better understanding of the two cars and decide which one might be a better pick for your needs.

Prices

Let's first look at the on-road prices for the Tata Tiago and Hyundai Exter in Delhi:

Tata Tiago:

The base variant of the Tata Tiago, the XE, is priced at around ₹ 5.96 Lakh on-road in Delhi.

5.96 Lakh on-road in Delhi. The top-end variant, the Tiago XZA Plus Twin-Cylinder CNG, has an on-road price of approximately ₹ 9.63 lakh in the capital city.

9.63 lakh in the capital city. The mid-range variants, such as the XE, XT, and XZ, are priced between ₹ 6.50 lakh to ₹ 8.50 lakh on-road.

6.50 lakh to 8.50 lakh on-road. The Tiago is available with both petrol and CNG engine options, with the CNG variants priced slightly higher.

Hyundai Exter:

The base variant of the Hyundai Exter, the EX, has an on-road price of around ₹ 7.27 lakh in Delhi.

7.27 lakh in Delhi. The range-topping variant, the 1.2 SX(O) Connect AMT, is priced at approximately ₹ 11.72 lakh on-road in the city.

11.72 lakh on-road in the city. The mid-trim variants, such as the S, S(O), and SX, are priced between ₹ 8.00 lakh to ₹ 10.00 lakh on-road.

8.00 lakh to 10.00 lakh on-road. The Exter is offered with a choice of petrol and petrol-CNG engine options, with the CNG variants commanding a higher on-road price.

It's worth noting that the on-road prices may vary slightly depending on factors such as registration charges, insurance costs, and local taxes. Additionally, the prices mentioned are subject to change due to market conditions, government policies, and other external factors.

Seating Capacity

Both cars come with a five-seaterconfiguration. The Tata Tiago’s rear seat is best suited for two adults only for short distances. The Exter provides ample legroom and headroom for five average-sized adults to travel comfortably.

Mileage

As per ARAI certification tests, the Tiago and Exter deliver the following mileage figures:

Tiago Petrol Manual - 19.01 kmpl

Tiago Petrol AMT - 23.84 kmpl

Tiago CNG - 26.49 km/kg

Exter Petrol Manual - 19.4 kmpl

Exter Petrol Automatic - 19.4 kmpl

In terms of fuel efficiency, the CNG version of the Tiago has a clear advantage, but the petrol variants of both cars offer similar mileage in the range of 19-19.4 kmpl.

Engine Specifications

Let's compare the technical details of the engines powering the Tiago and Exter:

Tiago Engine: 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Revotron petrol, 1197 cc, 86 bhp and 113 Nm of torque

Exter Engine: 1.2-litre 4-cylinder Kappa petrol, 1197 cc, 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque

Both use a 1.2-litre petrol unit but the Tiago's engine produces slightly higher power and torque outputs. The engines are refined and offer adequate performance for regular city usage. Hyundai also offers an optional 5-speed automatic gearbox with the Exter while the Tiago gets only a 5-speed manual and AMT.

Features & Safety Equipment

The Tiago and Exter are quite evenly matched when it comes to standard features, even in the base variants:

Tiago Features:

7-inch infotainment display

Automatic climate control

Steering-mounted audio controls

Rear parking camera (top variants)

Cooled glovebox

Cruise control (top variants)

Exter Features:

8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Automatic climate control

Steering mounted controls

Rear parking sensors

Rear AC vents

Sunroof (top variants)

In terms of safety, the Tiago offers dual front airbags. The Exter gets six airbags as standard. Other features include ABS and EBD as standard. The Tiago gets additional ISOFIX anchorage and a 4-star GNCAP rating, giving it a slight edge on the safety front. The Hyundai Exter has not been crash tested by the Global NCAP.

Some features are available only on higher variants. In terms of standard equipment, both cars are very comparable.

Design & Interiors

The Exter has a more SUV-like tall stance and upright design language compared to the hatchback-style sloping roof of the Tiago.

Key interior highlights:

Tiago : Simple yet premium dual-tone dashboard, flat-bottom steering wheel, silver accents

: Simple yet premium dual-tone dashboard, flat-bottom steering wheel, silver accents Exter: Sportier all-black interior theme, leatherette seats, digital instrument cluster

While the Tiago's interior feels more space-efficient, the Exter offers better overall space, especially for rear passengers. Build quality is at par on both cars.

Conclusion

Both cars are strong choices in their respective segments. The Tiago strikes a great balance of features, performance and affordability, making it a value package. However, the Exter is slightly more premium and spacious, with its tall boy stance appealing to many. For families prioritising space, the Exter would be the better pick, while the Tiago remains the more practical city car.

This was a detailed comparison of the 2024 Hyundai Exter and Tata Tiago based on their key specifications, features, design, and performance. Overall, both cars have a lot to offer buyers on a budget but cater to slightly different needs.

