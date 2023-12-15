Exter is a 5 seater SUV which has 17 variants. The price of Exter S 1.2 AMT in Delhi is Rs. 9.06 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of SExter is a 5 seater SUV which has 17 variants. The price of Exter S 1.2 AMT in Delhi is Rs. 9.06 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of S 1.2 AMT is 37 litres & Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Instantaneous Consumption, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption and specs like: