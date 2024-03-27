Hyundai Verna(2023) vs Hyundai Exter - A Detailed Comparison Review

Hyundai's commitment to innovation and excellence has made it a brand that offers the finest carsin the market. The brand follows its style statement when it comes to design and performance. From the sleek Verna to the rugged Exter, the automaker meets the unique tastes of car buyers.

Hyundai offers top-notch cars like Verna and Exter with a focus on design, performance, and safety. Both models have distinct engine options and transmission choices to cater to different driving styles. The Exter excels in mileage and exterior features, while the Verna boasts a premium interior.

The sought-after technologies and a determined focus on safety features make Hyundai cars outshine the competition. Each ride ensures a blend of functionality and luxury.While you make up your mind in deciding the right car for commuting and adventurous trips, Hyundai remains a trustworthy consideration.

So, should you purchasea Hyundai Verna ora Hyundai Exter? Assuming that you're in the car market for the first time, you might have come across two popular models from Hyundai – 2023's Verna and Exter.

Under the Hood – Which Car Wins the Bet?

Deciding which car wins under-the-hood specs depends partially on your priorities. While it's a matter of driving style and personal preference, you cannot undermine the importance of these under-the-hood features:

Engine Capacity

The Exter comes with a four-cylinder petrol engine. There's a CNG fuel option available with the petrol engine. Thepure petrol and petrol-CNG powertrains offer excellent driving performance for highway cruising and city commuting.

On the other hand, the Verna has two distinct engines. While the first option is a 1.5-litre Turbo GDipetrol engine, the second is a 1.5-litre MPipetrol engine. Both these choices meet unique efficiency needs.

Transmission

Transmission options for the Exter include a five-speed manual and a five-speed automated manual transmission. Both of them offer smooth gear shifts. Compared to this, the Verna has three transmissions for different driving styles:

The manual six-speed gearbox offers precise gear changes

The six-speed CVT (IVT) gearbox offers smooth gear shifts

The seven-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) improves driving

Performance

The Exter offers real-world performance – kudos to the excellent petrol engine. For regular commuting, its compliant ride fits your requirements. While the Exter isn't a keen driver's choice, the refined engines are best for school trips and regular commuting. Onthe other hand, the Verna's performance is admirable – and all the courtesy goes to the powerful engines. From dynamic acceleration to seamless smooth gear shifts, it ensures peace of mind while driving.

Mileage

The Hyundai Exter boasts pretty good mileage. From ferrying families to lone wolves, the Exter complements your trip, ranging from 19.4 kmpl to 19.2 kmpl. The Hyundai Verna's mileage also deserves a special mention, ranging from 18.6kmpl to 20.6 kmpl. The auto-petrol variant delivers 20.6 kmpl and the manual oneoffers 20 kmpl (claimed).

Exterior Features

The Exter'sproportions are amazing. The boxy design complements the brand's signature cascading grill. A parametric grille is finished in the black. Other pluses include the front end with a skid plate and the beautiful lettering abovethe grille.

From the side, this micro-SUV's diamond-cut alloy wheels are easy to spot. The black body cladding and squared wheel arches are noteworthy to mention. Its rear profile is simple but extremely elegant. Everything is on point, starting from the H-shape taillights and roof-mounted spoiler to even the black strip connecting its taillight cluster.

On the other hand, Verna's bold and futuristic exterior design is enough to give tough competition to the Exter. The black chrome parametric grille seems to compete against Exter's design. If you view the car from its front, you will see the bold face with a sporty grille. Its profile gives you a view of the Z-shaped character lines beside the diamond-cut alloy wheels. Its rear profile also looks bold and futuristic.

Cabin Functions and Other Features

Inside the cabin, the Exter flaunts an all-black theme with a colour treatment for AC controls and vents. The contrast colour matches beautifully with its exterior. The 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system complements other interior features. Passengers can enjoy comfortable rear seats – kudos to spacious knee room and headroom. Another plus of this car is it comes with adjustable headrests. Ideally, the interior is functional and practical, including features like door pockets and cup holders.

Verna's cabin features, on the other hand, are excellent to compete against Exter. The dashboard receives a dual-tone treatment. Inside the cabin, you will find leather seats. The rear and front seats have plenty of space for a comfortablepassenger experience. Altogether,the premium interior makes it a great mid-size sedan.

Exter vs Verna – How Much Do They Cost This Year?

Enlisted below are the on-road prices in Delhi considering Hyundai Exter variants:

Hyundai Exter Variants On-Road Prices in Delhi 1.2 EX(O) 7.39 L 1.2 S 8.52 L 1.2 S(O) 8.69 L 1.2 S AMT 9.32 L 1.2 SX 9.33 L 1.2 S CNG 9.56 L 1.2 SX(O) 10.04 L 1.2 SX AMT 10.35 L 1.2 SX CNG 10.37 L 1.2 SX(O) AMT 10.78 L 1.2 SX(O) Connect 10.80 L 1.2 SX(O) Connect AMT 11.28 L

If you're planning to buy aHyundai Verna anytime soon, here's an overview of on-road prices for Verna variants in Delhi:

Hyundai Verna Variants Hyundai Verna Variants 1.5 EX Rs. 12.68 lakh 1.5 S Rs. 13.81 lakh 1.5 SX Rs. 14.99 lakh 1.5 SX IVT Rs. 16.42 lakh 1.5 SX(O) Rs. 16.91 lakh 1.5 SX Turbo Rs. 17.11 lakh 1.5 SX(O) Turbo Rs. 18.43 lakh 1.5 SX Turbo DCT Rs. 18.53 lakh 1.5 SX(O) IVT Rs. 18.67 lakh 1.5 SX(O) Turbo DCT Rs. 20.02 lakh

Final Verdict

Both the cars have unique selling points. However, deciding on which one to choose might be a complex challenge. Hopefully, you have discovered which car to choose by reading this detailed comparison review.

