HT Auto
1/19
2/19
3/19
4/19
5/19
View all Images
6/19

Hyundai Verna Specifications

Hyundai Verna is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 10,89,000 in India. It is available in 10 variants, 1482.0 cc engine available in and 2 transmission option: Manual,Automatic .
10.89 - 17.38 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Hyundai Verna Specs

Hyundai Verna comes in ten petrol variant options. There is a choice between Automatic and Manual transmission. The Verna measures 4,535 mm in length, 1,765 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,670 mm. ...Read More

Hyundai Verna Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Engine Type
1.5 l Turbo GDi
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
253 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
158 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1482 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
205 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Couple Torsion Beam Axle
Rear Tyres
205 / 55 R16
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres
Length
4535 mm
Wheelbase
2670 mm
Height
1475 mm
Width
1765 mm
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cornering Headlights
Active
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Fog Lights
Halogen Projector
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Hyundai Verna Alternatives

Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen Virtus

11.22 - 17.92 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Verna vs Virtus
Honda City

Honda City

11 - 11.26 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Verna vs City
Skoda Slavia

Skoda Slavia

10 - 15 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Verna vs Slavia
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta

Toyota Belta

10 Lakhs Onwards
Check Belta details
View similar Cars

Hyundai Verna News

Hyundai Verna 2023 comes in two engine options - a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol. There is no diesel engine any longer.
Bolstered by Verna, betting on Exter: Hyundai sales numbers in May revealed
1 Jun 2023
The latest Hyundai Verna comes in multiple single and dual-tone body colour options.
Hyundai Verna 2023, first-drive review: Brave foray into a vastly-changed world
30 Mar 2023
The 2023 Hyundai Verna offers more ADAS features than the Honda City facelift.
2023 Hyundai Verna vs Honda City: ADAS features comparison
30 Mar 2023
The eighth generation Sonata showcases Hyundai's latest design philosophy. The front face, especially the LED DRL bar on the hood, is a reminder of the Hyundai Verna launched in India.
Hyundai unveils new Sonata with design that reminds of Verna and Kona EV
27 Mar 2023
Hyundai has changed the styling of the Verna significantly.
2023 Hyundai Verna launched: Variant-wise features explained
24 Mar 2023
View all
 
Hyundai Verna Expert Review

Hyundai Verna 2023: Drive review

of updates across a plethora of sections are done with the singular objective of reviving the fortunes of the model in a market dominated by SUVs. <br><b> Hyundai Verna 2023: Design updates </b><br>The exterior styling of the new Hyundai Verna, now in its sixth-generation, has been redone entirely. The face gets the bulk of the attention and sports a new parametric grille in blackened chrome, an LED light bar stretching between the LED DRLs and a new head light design. The Verna sits on 16-inch wheels as standard but depending on the engine option selected, gets either diamond-cut alloys or blacked alloys with red brake calipers. Over at the rear, the bumper has been reworked and so have the light signatures. The LED connected light strip also makes its debut on the model. The overall styling is a bit too polarizing and may or may not appeal to every sedan buyer in the market. But in terms of dimensions, the new Verna has grown. The segment-leading wheelbase is the biggest highlight here. <br><b> Hyundai Verna 2023: Cabin highlights </b><br>The new Verna benefits enormously from its extended wheelbase which translates into more leg space for rear-seat passengers. The leather seat upholstery, the contrast stitching, the layered dashboard design, the two dashboard colour options – depending on the engine version selected, the 10.25-inch display and the switchable control for infotainment and climate control are some key note points. There is also a sunroof and the front seats now get both cooling and heated functions. The steering wheel design has been updated while the ambient lighting layout too has been updated. The Verna, therefore, offers an even more premium cabin, now with enhanced feature list and more space. <br><b> Hyundai Verna 2023: Drive traits </b><br>There are two petrol engine options with multiple transmission choices on the new Hyundai Verna. The 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor has been carried forward and is predictable in its drive trait. It is mated to a manual and an eight-step CVT. The automatic gearbox does take a bit of time to tick the right number and the engine builds momentum gradually. For more, much more fun though, the 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor ought to be the choice. One of the most powerful engines with dollops of torque, it is mighty capable of sprinting towards triple-digit speeds. The light steering set up aids in quick moves in congested cities but continues to lack needed feedback on highway speeds. The suspension has been stiffened and the NVH levels are well under control. There is also Level 2 ADAS technology which highlights the exhaustive feature list of the vehicle.

Read More

Hyundai Verna Variants & Price List

Hyundai Verna price starts at ₹ 10.89 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 17.38 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Hyundai Verna comes in 10 variants. Hyundai Verna top variant price is ₹ 17.38 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
EX 1.5 VTVT
10.89 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
S 1.5 VTVT
11.96 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX 1.5 VTVT
12.98 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX 1.5 VTVT IVT
14.23 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX (O)1.5 VTVT
14.66 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT
14.84 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol MT
15.99 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Manual
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
16.08 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX (O) 1.5 VTVT IVT
16.2 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
SX (O) 1.5 Turbo Petrol DCT
17.38 Lakhs*
1482 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Hyundai Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Hyundai Cars

Trending Hyundai Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Hyundai Cars

Latest Cars in India 2023

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

Land Rover Range Rover Velar

93 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.89 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest offers
BMW X5

BMW X5

93.9 Lakhs - 1.07 Cr
Check latest offers
Hyundai Exter

Hyundai Exter

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki Invicto

24.79 - 28.42 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Cars in India 2023

Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

9.99 - 16.49 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.74 - 15.05 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

7.46 - 13.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

7 - 13.24 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

29.98 - 42.33 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

Mercedes-Benz GLC 2023

60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra e20 NXT

Mahindra e20 NXT

6 - 8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Safari 2023

Tata Safari 2023

16 - 24 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Five-door Thar

Mahindra Five-door Thar

15 - 16 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Rolls-Royce New Ghost

Rolls-Royce New Ghost

6.95 - 7.95 Cr Exp. Price
Check details